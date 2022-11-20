Trending: Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Her Award To Late Actor Sidharth Shukla: 'This Is For You'

Shehnaaz Gill(L) and Sidharth Shukla(R). (courtesy: realsidharthshukla)

Shehnaaz Gill, who won an award at an event, dedicated it to her rumoured boyfriend and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz attended Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai on Saturday. On receiving the Rising Star of Bollywood award, the actress thanked the late actor for "investing in her". In a viral clip shared on Twitter, Shehnaaz can be heard saying, "Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai. (I'll not dedicate this (award) to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work)." Looking at the award, Shehnaaz added, "Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai? (You are mine and you will always be mine. Okay)?"

Later, Shehnaaz Gill added, "Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye aur mere pe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yahan pe pahuchi hun. (One more thing. I want to say thank you to someone. Thank you for coming into my life. You invested so much in me that today I've reached here). Sidharth Shukla, this is for you (award)." Soon after, she thanked Sidharth, in the background, we can hear a loud cheer.

Soon after the video was posted on Twitter, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "So proud #SHEHNAAZGILL She thanked Sidharth Shukla. That's so a sweet moment I watched rewinding that part again and again She thanked and dedicated to him her success after achieving what she dreamt of and what he would have been proud of," while another wrote, "Awwww that made me cry oh god congratulations."

Take a look at a viral video:

Sidharth Shukla, 40, died last year in September due to a cardiac arrest. Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill came close when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor won the reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's next, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.