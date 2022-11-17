Shehnaaz Gill Dances To Janhvi Kapoor's Zingaat. That's It. That's The Post

Shehnaaz Gill in a still from the video. (courtesy: shehnaazgillfb)

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is all set to come up with her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She recently mesmerized fans with her dancing skills on Janhvi Kapoor's Zingaat song. Taking to her Instagram story, Shehnaaz shared a glimpse of fun moments with her team in the vanity van. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen grooving to the beats of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Zingaat song from the movie Dhadak.

She looked stunning in a white dress while enjoying the dance moves with the team.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz informed her fans about her show by revealing pictures from the sets with her first guest, who is none other than Rajkummar Rao. "Dreams do come true..... and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show - 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill'. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request Rajkummar Rao, you know you are the best," Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram."

Shehnaaz has come a long way. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England and later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Now she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is headlined by Salman Khan. The film will release on Eid 2023.

