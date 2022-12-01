Shehnaaz Gill Explains What Makes Vicky Kaushal A 'True Star.' See Her Post

Vicky Kaushal pictured with Shehnaaz Gill.

Vicky Kaushal was the new guest on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.The actor, who is busy with the promotional duties of his film Govinda Naam Mera, checked into Shehnaaz Gill's show for promotions. Shehnaaz shared a special post for Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram profile. She wrote: "Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. Vicky Kaushal, I'm delighted to have met you once again and today's chat was more than just conversations... I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always. All the best for Govinda Naam Mera. Waheguru Mehar Kare tuhadi movie superhit hove (may your film be superhit)."

This is what Shehnaaz Gill posted:

Here are some more photos of Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of the show:

In October this year, a picture of Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal from a Diwali party trended big time. "Hun bani na gal... 2 punjabi ek frame vich (That's what I am talking about ... 2 Punjabis in one frame)," she wrote.

Other that Vicky Kaushal, Govinda Naam Mera also stars Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will begin streaming from December 16 on Disney+Hotstar.

Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde.