Diwali 2022: Vicky Kaushal And Shehnaaz Gill In Punjabi-Special Party Pic

It was a star-studded night at film producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to Shilpa Shetty and Taapsee Pannu, celebrities added glamour to the bash. Singer and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill was also invited to the party. Guess what was one of the highlights for her? Meeting fellow Punjabi Vicky Kaushal at the party. She also gave her fans a sneak peek into her pleasant encounter with the Uri actor. Shehnaaz posted three photos, where she is seen hugging and smiling with Vicky Kaushal at the party. They look amazing, twinning in black outfits. Sharing the pics, Shehnaaz wrote, “Hun bani na gal (That's what I am talking about)… 2 Punjabi ek frame vich (2 Punjabi in one frame) Vicky Kaushal” and added a red heart emoji.

In the background of the pictures, one can easily spot filmmaker Kabir Khan among other guests.

It was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first appearance as a couple at a Bollywood Diwali party. The duo, who got married in December last year, were all smiles for the paps at Ramesh Taurani's gala night. Other celebs who attended the party were Rakul Preet Singh and boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Pulkit Samrat and girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, Nora Fatehi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Huma Qureshi, Chitrangda Singh and Kartik Aaryan. See pictures from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali celebrations here.



On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Kick 2 in her kitty.