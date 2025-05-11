Tom Cruise On Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman: "She Is A Great Actress"

Tom Cruise has spoken publicly about his ex-wife Nicole Kidman for the first time in over twenty years after their divorce, praising her acting abilities.

The comment came during a recent interview, where Cruise discussed their 1999 film 'Eyes Wide Shut.'

As per Deadline, Cruise revealed that he suggested Kidman for the role of Alice in Eyes Wide Shut.

"I suggested Nicole play the role. Because obviously she is a great actress," as quoted by Deadline.

This rare comment marks a departure from Cruise's usual silence about his personal life, especially speaking publically about Nicole Kidman, whom he married in 1990.

Cruise and Kidman were married for over 10 years before finalising their divorce in 2001.

They adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, during their marriage.

Cruise last spoke publicly about Kidman in 2002, and said that he wished her well and that they had moved on.

Kidman has occasionally spoken about Cruise and their divorce.

In a recent interview, she reflected on filming 'Eyes Wide Shut' and shared that director Stanley Kubrick would ask questions about their relationship.

Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006 and welcomed his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with him.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise was first married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, and after his divorce from Nicole Kidman, he married Katie Holmes in 2006. His marriage to Holmes ended in 2012.

