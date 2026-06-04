Basic Instinct Star Sharon Stone Says Every High School Should Watch Euphoria

Sharon Stone has nothing but good things to say about Euphoria, as she calls it one of “the greatest shows on television.” The Hollywood star joined the series for its final season as a powerful studio boss.

Speaking about the HBO series, Stone said the story shows many real life struggles faced by teenagers and young adults. The actress feels the show starts important conversations and offers an honest look at issues that many families deal with, but do not always discuss openly.

While appearing on Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Keke Palmer, Sharon Stone said, “I think it's the greatest show on television. We've met these kids. We've seen them turn into young adults. We've seen them turn into full on drug dealers and I've gone through it in my family. My brother went to the biggest prison in New York. He got into the drug business. It kept going. I was like, ‘You have to get out. You have to let me pay off your vig.' He was like, ‘It doesn't work like that. You can't pay it off'.”

“So when the first episode ended, I just sat there and cried. And then I read these reviews about how people wanted it to be this happy ending, and I'm like, ‘What you saw was so honest.' Euphoria is so relevant. I believe it should be shown in every high school, and I think all the parents should have to see it. As a mom, I love it.”

Sharon Stone explained that the Euphoria team keeps the story very secret by only giving actors small parts of the script. She said the full story is not shared so that nothing gets leaked online or to the press. Because of this, actors have to carefully understand their characters without knowing everything in advance.

She compared acting to solving a puzzle, where performers must figure out why their character behaves in a certain way. Even if a character does something strange or unexpected, the actor's job is to make it feel believable by understanding the reason behind it.

Sharon Stone also shared advice she learned from her acting teacher, who taught her not to reject a scene just because it feels unusual. Instead, actors should think about how their character can handle the situation.

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria became known for showing bold and honest stories about topics like drug use, sexuality and other difficult parts of teenage life.