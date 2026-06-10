What Sydney Sweeney Said About Playing OnlyFans Star And Her Sex Scenes In Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney gained a lot of attention for her bold scenes in Euphoria over the past few weeks. The 28-year-old, who played Cassie in the HBO drama, has spoken up about her storylines in the third and final season, including her character's journey as an OnlyFans model.



In Euphoria season 3, Cassie gets married to Nate (Jacob Elordi) and also works as an OnlyFans model. Her raunchy scenes included dressing up as a baby, a steamy sex scene with Richard Gere's son Homer and posing almost nude with a python wrapped around her.



Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney has opened up about Cassie's OnlyFans storyline.



Sweeney said that her character had “this need to be loved” and be validated by others, which drove her actions throughout the show.



The Anyone But You star explained that Cassie did not know how to love herself unless someone else loved her. “I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn't small,” she added.



Talking about the OnlyFans plotline, Sweeney said that creator Sam Levinson had already sent all the scripts for Euphoria's third season and talked through how to shoot the explicit scenes.



Recalling the shoot process, Sweeney said, “He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, “Look, I'm playing a character.” Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not. But I'm an actor and that's my job and this is Cassie's life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she's to be played is to bring Sam's vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible.”



Sweeney also spoke up about the last scene she shot for Euphoria. She revealed that her day was spent filming the moment she found Nate's dead body.



The actor revealed that she shot the scene with Alexa Demie and both were crying because they were upset, but also weeping in real life. Sweeney said that there were a “lot of mixed emotions” on the final day.



Euphoria ended on May 31, and as of now, there are no plans for another edition.



Sydney Sweeney is next set to appear in The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to her hit movie, The Housemaid. She will also star in Hollow, an adaptation of the novel of the same name. The plot is inspired by Washington Irving's short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.