Sydney Sweeney Speaks Up On "Honestly Crazy" Euphoria Cast Feud Speculation

Sydney Sweeney has opened up on the rumours of a feud between Euphoria's cast. The 28-year-old blamed the media for amplifying the speculation.



Earlier, speculation had surfaced that Zendaya, who played Rue Bennett, and Sweeney, who essayed the role of Cassie Howard, had been disagreeing over several issues.



The Anyone But You star denied all claims and stated that the cast “grew up together” on Euphoria.



Sweeney told Vanity Fair, “Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things.”



She added that she was in “first position to HBO”, meaning that her commitments to Euphoria were above other projects and her schedule did not affect the show.



“And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it. All of us were in first position, so it wasn't like any of our schedules were holding it up,” Sweeney explained.



There was a four-year gap between the filming of Euphoria's second and third installments.



Before the release of the final season, rumours surfaced that Sweeney's political views as a registered Republican led to friction between her and Zendaya, as per Page Six.



There were also accusations that The Housemaid star had shown interest in Tom Holland, who is in a relationship with Zendaya.



The Challengers star and Sweeney also seemingly avoided each other at the premiere of Euphoria season 3 in April.



Speculation increased after the 28-year-old shared a collection of behind-the-scenes moments from Euphoria's sets. While cast members like Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi appeared in the photos, Zendaya was missing.



At the end of Euphoria's final season, Rue passed away due to a drug overdose. Cassie continued her career as an OnlyFans model and started living with Maddy (Demie) in the house she once shared with her husband, Nate (Elordi).



Sweeney's bold scenes and role as an OnlyFans model grabbed a lot of attention on Euphoria's third season.



The actor broke her silence on the storyline and how she approached the explicit scenes in the HBO drama.



Sweeney said that she and creator Sam Levinson discussed the scripts and the scenes before filming. The actor said that Cassie had a need to be loved and validated by others, which drove her decisions in the third season.