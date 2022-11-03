Shanaya Kapoor's Post Birthday Celebrations Looked Like This

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Shanaya Kapoor, who turned 23 on November 2, is having the time of her life with her friends in Alibaug. Orhan Awatramani, who shares a close bond with Shanaya, shared many pictures on his Instagram handle offering a glimpse of Shanaya's post birthday celebrations. In the images, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter is happily posing for the pictures with Orhan and her other friends. She looks beautiful in a white co-ord set paired with sneakers. She has styled her hair in a messy ponytail. In one of the pictures with Shanaya, Orhan captioned it as "HBD".

On her birthday, Shanaya Kapoor received adorable wishes from her cousins, including Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Sonam shared pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my baby love you". Here have a look:

Arjun Kapoor shared a major throwback picture in which he can be seen carrying baby Shanaya in his arms. Along with the image, he wrote, "Posting this picture to point out that we may be older, but you're always a baby to me. Here's wishing a very Happy birthday to the future of the Kapoor khandaan."

Shanaya Kapoor is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will go on the floors early next year. Makers are yet to announce the release date.

Meanwhile, she has also worked as an assistant director in cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena.