On Janhvi Kapoor's New Post, Rumoured Boyfriend Orhan Awatramani Commented This

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Mili, has shared some amazing pictures of herself on Instagram, offering a glimpse of her Hyderabad promotional look. In the image, the actress can be seen in a blue saree and has accessorized her look with statement earrings and gajara. However, what caught our attention was Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani's comment. He wrote, "are heavens kisses". Janhvi shared the post with an adorable caption, "I am very happy to be in Hyderabad, thank you for your love"

Well, it is not the first time Orhan Awatramani has commented on Janhvi Kapoor's post. Often, he drops lovely comments, leaving Janhvi's fans in aww.

A week ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations with family and friends. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Mili ki Diwali," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, Orhan commented, "I miss you, " followed by a crying emoticon.

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her Mili promotional diaries on Instagram. In the images, she can be seen in a black cutout ensemble. She dropped black, white and red heart emoticons, Soon after she shared the post, she wrote, "What's black & white and read all over ???"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Mili, which is slated to release on November 4. Also, she has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.