Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Janhvi Kapoor's Belly Dance Moves Set The Stage On Fire

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

Janhvi Kapoor, currently occupied with the promotional duties of her upcoming film Mili, checked into the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 recently and she set the stage on fire with her belly dance moves. The actress performed to her track Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play Again). In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen nailing all the steps as Madhuri Dixit (one of the judges) cheers for the Dhadak actress. The video of Janhvi dancing on the show is trending big time on social media.

Check out the video of Janhvi Kapoor dancing here:

Janhvi Kapoor frequently shares videos from her dance sessions on her Instagram profile. Last month, she shared this video in which she can be seen dancing to the title track of Mili.

How can we forget the time theDhadak actress danced at a supermarket? ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is known for starring in films like Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories to name a few. She was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry.

Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Bawaal, in which she will co-star with Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.