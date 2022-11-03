Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What Went Behind Making Of Mili: 'Some Gems, Lots Of Tears And Full Heart'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's Mili is just a day away. The survival thriller marks her first project with her dad, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. On Thursday, Janhvi shared a set of photos describing her journey on the Mili set. It has “some gems, some memes” and “lots of tears,” as per her caption. The BTS photos show the actress prepping for her role in the film, which is about a girl who gets stuck inside the freezer of the eatery she works at. The first image shows Janhvi wrapped up in a blanket and talking to director Mathukutty Xavier. The next two slides feature the actress with co-star Sunny Kaushal and Boney Kapoor. In one photo, Janhvi Kapoor is seen feeding the crew traditional food on banana leaves. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Some gems, some memes, lots of tears, and full heart. In one day, Mili will be yours (heart icon).” The film will open in theatres on November 4.

Janhvi Kapoor's childhood friend Akshat Rajan was all hearts for her post and her film. He commented, “You have killed it and how in this film.”

See Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Mili is the Hindi remake of Mathukutty Xavier's 2019 Malayalam thriller Helen. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

Janhvi Kapoor was in Hyderabad earlier this week to promote Mili. She painted Instagram blue with pictures of herself in a stunning blue saree.

The actress has been sharing BTS photos from the sets of Mili on social media. In these pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is seen struggling to survive in the cold temperature. “Watch Mili find the courage to survive against all odds. Only in theatres on November 4,” she wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor had a hard time shooting for Mili. At a recent event, she shared that she used to dream about being stuck in freezer when she would sleep at home after wrapping the shoot. “I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

After Mili, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr And Mr Mahi, as well as in Bawaal.