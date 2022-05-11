Shanaya Kapoor's 'Basics Wardrobe' Looks Like This. See Pic

Shanaya Kapoor shared a post. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Even before her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor is ruling the internet with her gorgeous pictures. On Wednesday, the to be actress shared a post on her Instagram handle, showing off her basics wardrobe. In the picture, the actress is looking gorgeous in a lavender co-ord set. Keeping her makeup natural with glossy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes, Shanaya left her loose. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "My basics wardrobe got an update with #LabelBasics! Don't miss the summer Lilac". Check out the post below:

Shanaya Kapoor keeps her followers updated by sharing her gorgeous solo pictures or throwback photos with her family and friends. A few days ago, she shared two pictures of herself with friends and captioned it as "we have big taco energy" In the pictures, the actress was clad in a black bralette paired with matching pants.

Here have a look:

Earlier, Shanaya Kapoor shared her solo picture dressed in ace designer Manish Malhotra's outfit - a white Chikankari ensemble paired with statement earrings. Sharing the post, she dropped a white heart emoticon.

On her mother Maheep Kapoor's birthday, Shanaya Kapoor shared a major throwback picture of when she was a kid and captioned it as "in high tide or in low tide I'll be by your side happy birthday bestie".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions film Bedhadak, co-starring newcomers Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan, who also directed cousin Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.