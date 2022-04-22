Inside Shanaya Kapoor's Date Night With Mom Maheep Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor may have not made her Bollywood debut yet, but if her social media pages are anything to go by it looks like she is a star in the making. Shanaya already has a massive Instagram following, with fans waiting for updates about her professional and personal life. And, on Friday, she treated us to a beautiful picture of herself from her date night with someone special. No, we are not talking about a potential boyfriend but Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor, best known for her Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Sharing a picture from her date night with mommy dearest, Shanaya Kapoor said, “Date night with mum,” along with a heart emoji and tagged Maheep Kapoor. In the image, Shanaya is in a white off-shoulder lace dress. Reacting to the post, Maheep dropped heart emojis. Maheep's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-star Bhavana Panday reacted with fire emoticons.

A few days ago, Shanaya Kapoor uploaded a bunch of selfies in a T-shirt and a no-makeup look. In the caption, she quoted lines of the hit Khamoshi song and wrote, “Aaj main upar aasman neeche.” Mom Maheep Kapoor reacted to the image with heart emoticons.

We also got an “up close” selfie of Shanaya Kapoor's stunning face recently. Reacting to the post, both mom Maheep Kapoor and dad Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut with the Dharma Productions film Bedhadak. In the film, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. Sharing a picture with her co-stars and director Shashank Khaitan, Shanaya said, “Favourites,” with heart emoji.

Shanaya Kapoor was seen in a cameo appearance in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya had also worked as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.