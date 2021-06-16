Shanaya Kapoor Through The Eyes Of Mom Maheep. See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

What went into making Shanaya Kapoor's pictures so perfect, you ask? Well, to begin with, an ace photographer or just get your mom to click your pictures. Well, Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor did a fabulous job and she said, by her own admission that she is a "pro" at this game. Shanaya can be seen dressed in a brown top and a pair of camel pants. She kept her make-up minimal. She also shared a BTS video of the shoot session with her mom and it surely looked like they had fun. "When mumma randomly starts taking photos of you while gupping," she wrote. She added the hashtags #swipeforbts. "I am a pro," commented Maheep Kapoor.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's post here:

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya always manage to have fun whenever they do anything together. See some of the posts here:

Jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, married to actor Sanjay Kapoor, became a star after she featured in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show was based on the lives of four star-wives including Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni) and Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife).

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya Kapoor also made cameo appearances in in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019. Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a film which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.