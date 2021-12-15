Shanaya Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Writes, 'Have Mild Symptoms But I'm Feeling Ok'

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who had tested negative for COVID-19 four days ago, is now COVID positive. Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor, who attended a dinner at friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's house last week, has also been infected with the coronavirus - other guests from the dinner such as Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also COVID-positive. On her Instagram story on Wednesday evening, Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive. "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone."

A couple of days ago, Sanjay Kapoor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "She (Maheep) has tested positive and fortunately with no symptoms as she is doubly vaccinated. She is following all norms by being self-isolated." Seema Khan, who was also a part of the get-together, has also contracted the virus and was the first of the group to test positive for COVID, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Her 10-year-old son is also COVID positive, reports news agency PTI.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a few days after they were pictured at Karan Johar's residence for dinner. After being criticized by a section of the Internet for hosting dinner for his friends, Karan Johar, who tested negative for COVID-19, issued a statement to deny that his house was a "hotspot for COVID" on Wednesday. His statement read: "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly... My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all."

Kareena Kapoor's team had also issued a statement saying the actress has always "followed the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with" COVID-19: "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

A day after a team of healthcare professionals took COVID tests of Kareena Kapoor's family and staff, one of her domestic staff tested positive for the virus, reported ANI on Wednesday.

The dinner was hosted by Karan Johar on December 8.