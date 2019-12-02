Shanaya Kapoor Makes Her Debut At Le Bal In Paris. See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor with her cavalier at this year's Le Bal. (Image courtesy: maheepkapoor)

"Proud" father Sanjay Kapoor gave us a sneak peek into her daughter Shanaya Kapoor's dance with her cavalier at Le Bal des Débutantes or the Paris Ball, which was held at Paris' Shangri-La Hotel. For her big night, Shanaya picked an off-shoulder ruffled red gown and she looked absolutely stunning. Paris Ball (or Le Bal as it is popularly called), is a high profile fashion event held annually, as apart of which young women from reputed families around the world, escorted by chosen cavaliers, make their social debuts in couture ensembles. Sanjay Kapoor shared a snippet from the special evening on his Instagram profile and wrote:" So Proud of you. #lebal #paris." We also got a glimpse of Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor in the video, who could be seen cheering for her daughter.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor posted pictures of her daughter along with her cavalier and she wrote: "The sweetest cavalier."

Here are some more pictures shared by Maheep Kapoor:

Shanaya Kapoor had the first dance with her father Sanjay Kapoor. Maheep Kapoor shared pictures from the father-daughter's dance on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "The opening of Le Bal."

Screenshot of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram story.

Sanjay Kapoor with Shanaya Kapoor.

When in Paris, Shanaya visited (no points for guessing) the Eiffel Tower. Sanjay Kapoor shared adorable photos of Shanaya and himself posing with the Eiffel Tower. "My debutante," he captioned the post.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Sanjay Kapoor said, "I will be escorting her down the stairs, and her first dance will be with me. This is very special for her, and I am sure she will cherish the experience. The best part is that she will get a chance to interact with people from all over the world and get an insight into their cultures."

Shanaya Kapoor has not made her Bollywood debut but she is a bona fide celebrity. She will work as an assistant director for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which features her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.