Shanaya Kapoor Just Discovered She And Ananya Panday Own The Same Piece Of Clothing. Maybe They Should Try Twinning

Ananya Panday shared some happy pictures from her latest outing at the beach. On her Instagram profile, Ananya shared these pictures, in which she can be seen striking a few poses with her pet pooch by her side. An excited Ananya captioned her post: "Fur realzzz this is how I'm tryna be for the rest of my life." However, it was Ananya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor's caption that stole our attention. She wrote: "Love how we got the same sweatpants without knowing. LOL." Ananya and Shanya have been friends for the longest time. Their close-knit circle also includes Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana.

Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana and Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep have been friends for over 25 years. They featured in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which also featured Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released on streaming platform ZeePlex. Ananya Panday has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive,' which she launched in 2019.

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019.