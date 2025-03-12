Shanaya Kapoor And Abhay Verma Begin Shooting For Shujaat Saudagar's New Film

Abhay Verma of Munjya fame and Shanaya Kapoor, have started shooting for their upcoming movie in Goa. The yet-to-be-titled movie is helmed by Shujaat Saudagar, who is known for Rock On 2.

On Wednesday, the director took to his Instagram stories, and shared a BTS picture from the set.

Instagram/Shujaat Saudagar

The picture shows his team member holding a clapper-board with details of the shot being taken. This will be Shanaya's third project after she wrapped up Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and Tu Yaa Main.

Earlier, Abhay's music video of Pehla Nasha 2.0 was released. The actor called it an ode to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

The video features Abhay and Pragati Nagpal that perfectly captures the spirit of first love and pays tribute to Aamir Khan's 1992 blockbuster Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Talking about the song, Abhay Verma had said, “Pehla Nasha is not just a song. It has been like a love language for me. It's an ode to my idol Aamir sir in my own little way. It was an absolute honour to recreate what these legends had done in a responsible and respectful way and I feel more than fortunate to present this tribute as the face of the song."

Pragati Nagpal, singer & featuring artist in the music video, whose fresh voice adds a new dimension to the song made popular by Udit Narayan and Sadhna Sargam, shares these sentiments.

She said, "The tunes of the nostalgic nineties still play on in our memories. Singing for Pehla Nasha 2.0 was like revisiting the magic of that era. I had such a great time singing this melody and performing the video with Abhay who shares my passion for vintage hits."

