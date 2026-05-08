Shakti Kapoor Reacts To Death Hoax On Instagram: 'Healthy And Happy, Will File A Cyber Complaint'

The 73-year-old Shakti Kapoor reacted to his death hoax, which was rapidly gaining traction on social media. On Thursday, he shared a video on Instagram, dismissing the death rumours and dispelling the concerns of his fans and followers.

The Andaz Apna Apna actor said in the video, "Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it."

He also said that he would take legal action against the wrongdoers.

"I am going to file a cyber complaint about it because this is not good," he said.

In the comments section of Shakti Kapoor's post, fans shared their relief and wished him a healthy life ahead.

Two years ago, at the NDTV Summit, Shraddha Kapoor recalled her father's inspiring journey in the industry.

The 37-year-old actress shared that she always turns to her father for professional advice, having known his tenacity and grit while navigating the film industry. "When people come up to me and say, 'We are big fans of your father,' it's another feeling altogether. My father didn't come from a film family. He came from Delhi—it's his home. I spent a large part of my childhood here," Shraddha reminisced.

Talking about Shakti Kapoor's passion for acting, Shraddha said, "He had no background. He studied in an acting school after he told his parents that he wanted to be an actor. My grandfather had a clothing shop. He asked him to work in a travel agency. But he followed his heart. He pursued his dream. From time to time, he inquires about my shoots. I ask him before I sign a film. I have tremendous respect for him. He's someone who made it from scratch. His stories are always inspiring."

Shraddha admitted that her father's journey motivated her. "My father would land up at specific directors' houses he wanted to work with, even though the security was not letting him go up. He would dress up in the part he wanted to play and go to directors' houses to convince them. That's how he was cast. These kinds of stories really motivate me to keep my head down. I am grateful to him for the opportunities I have got," she said.

Shakti Kapoor, known for his villainous and comic roles, has featured in around 700 Hindi films in a career spanning four decades.

He is known for films such as Raja Babu, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Andaz Apna Apna, ChaalBaaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Malamaal Weekly and Bhagam Bhag.