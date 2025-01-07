"He Would Arrive At 9 Pm For A 9 Am Shift," Shakti Kapoor On Govinda's Work Habits

Govinda was a bonafide superstar in the '80s and '90s. Even though he had certain star tantrums, directors and producers would abide by it, considering his star value back then.

Several co-stars who worked with him have often mentioned how he used to work on multiple films at the same time.

He used to shoot for as many as 10 projects simultaneously, sometimes across several shifts in the day.

Recently, Shakti Kapoor told Bollywood Bubble, about how Govinda's work ethic has changed over the years.

He said, "The one thing that has changed about him over the years is his punctuality. Earlier, he would arrive at 9 pm for a 9 am shift. Now, he arrives at 8:30 am for a 9 a.m. shift."

He added, "Insecurity aadmi ko kaha se kaha pahucha deti hai (Insecurity changes people). Now he is very professional and the entire industry knows it."

He also revealed a funny incident, when Aamir Khan had rushed to see Govinda while he was shooting in Hyderabad once.

Recalling the incident, Kapoor said, "I remember an incident from older days. Govinda and I were shooting for a qawwali scene on stage in Hyderabad. It was a face-off between the both of us. From a distance, I saw someone very short standing in a corner, in the crowd. When I looked at him, I felt like I had seen this person somewhere. After a while, I realised it was Aamir Khan."

On asking Aamir about his sudden arrival, the actor had replied, "I have come to see how Govinda manages to lip sync so well and how he manages to give such long shots in one take."

He then said, "I am the biggest fan of Govinda."

Shakti Kapoor concluded by saying some kind words for his fellow co-star.

He said how people have already declared that it's too late for Govinda to make a comeback. But he doesn't believe so. He said that actors like Amrish Puri had started at 44, so it's never too late.