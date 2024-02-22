Shaitaan Trailer - Knock, Knock: It's The Devil Madhavan At Ajay Devgn And Jyotika's House

A still from the trailer of Shaitaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Welcome to the spook fest that is the Shaitaan trailer. Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and their daughter are living their best lives when hell comes home knocking at their doorsteps in the form of a stranger (played by Madhavan). Ajay and Jyotika welcome Madhavan into their simple lives. His intensions, initially at least, appear to be anything but malicious. Madhavan just wishes to charge his phone's battery, or so he tells Ajay Devgn. Jyotika is the only member of the family that seems to doubt him at first. Ajay, agreeing with his wife, asks his unsolicited guest/stranger to leave after a while. But Madhavan is a man on a mission and an eerie one at that.

Madhavan is more than just an unwanted guest in Ajay-Jyotika's vicinity. His intensions are scary - his power is black magic and his tool, the worst of all, is Ajay and Jotika's daughter. He makes Ajay and Jyotika's daughter channel her inner evilness and he does it with the most sinister smile on his face. He goes as far as making the daughter slap her father and attacking her mother. The mystery unfolds on March 8. Other than Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and Jyotika, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj.

Check out the trailer of Shaitaan here:

Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of the film on social media and he wrote, "Hell comes home with Shaitaan. Shaitaan trailer out now. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Ahead of the trailer's release, Ajay Devgn shared this poster and he wrote, "Jald hi shuru hogi good v/s evil ki asli jung. Shaitaan Trailer coming out tomorrow. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will theatrically release on March 8. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Amit Dalmia.