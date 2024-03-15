Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn And R Madhavan's Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

The week-one box office report card for Shaitaan is finally here. On day 7, the supernatural thriller earned Rs 5.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the total domestic box office collection of Shaitaan stands at Rs 79.75 crore. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati superhit film Vash. Shaitaan narrates the story of a family that faces a man's torture, who uses supernatural powers to keep them hostage. The film features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyothika in key roles. Shaitaan has been jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

On Thursday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a BTS video from the shoot of Shaitaan. In the clip, we could spot spine-chilling shots of the leading cast. While sharing the video, the film critic wrote, “Ajay Devgn - R Madhavan - Jyotika: ‘Shaitaan' exciting BTS footage…Step into the world of #Shaitaan with some exciting behind-the-scenes footage.”

“Directed by #VikasBahl, the film stars #AjayDevgn, #RMadhavan, #Jyotika and #JankiBodiwala… Presented by #JioStudios, #DevgnFilms and #PanoramaStudios… Now in cinemas,” Taran Adarsh added.

While reviewing Shaitaan for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The flummoxed parents, Kabir and Jyoti, played by Devgn and Jyothika respectively, are at their wit's end when Jahnvi (Hindi cinema debutante Janki Bodiwala, reprising the role she played in Vash) falls prey to an amiable but mysterious man who the couple let into the house when he seeks permission to charge his mobile phone. He not only refuses to leave, but he also takes complete control of Jahnvi with his unmatched powers of hypnosis.”

He continued, “For the lead actor, Shaitaan is narrative terrain that isn't as unfamiliar as it might appear. In the Drishyam films, remakes of Malayalam thrillers starring Mohanlal, he is a father determined to save his family by hook or by crook.”

Released on March 8, Shaitaan also stars Palak Lalwani, Manoj Anand, and Richa Prakash in pivotal roles.