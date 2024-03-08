Weekend Binge: After Shaitaan, These 5 Horror Movies Are Bound To Send Shivers Down Your Spine

A still from Bhoot. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ajay Devgn and Jyothika's highly anticipated film, Shaitaan, has finally hit the big screens today [March 8]. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film features R Madhavan as an antagonist. This project serves as an official remake of the 2023 Gujarati blockbuster, Vash. The movie follows a couple [Ajay Devgn and Jyothika] up against a mysterious man [R Madhavan], who has ensnared their daughter through the use of black magic. The film promises to deliver spine-chilling scenes that aptly fit the horror genre. If Shaitaan leaves you yearning for more horror drama, we've curated a handpicked list of horror films for you to binge-watch this weekend with your friends and family.

Bhoot - Prime Video

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and headlined by Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar, Bhoot is the story of a couple who move into a haunted apartment. The film is considered one of the best horror films in Bollywood, known for its intense atmosphere and spine-chilling performances.

Tumbbad - Jio Cinema

One of the most critically celebrated movies in the last decade, Tumbbad is a period horror film set in the 19th century. The Rahi Anil Barve directorial is inspired by Indian folklore and culture, narrating a man's quest for wealth and immortality. His greed leads him to a cursed village haunted by a vengeful deity. The cinematography of the film earned praise from all quarters.

Raat - Zee 5

This 1992 Ram Gopal Varma classic follows the story of Minnie, a college student, who is possessed by a demonic spirit. There is murder, gore, and even discussions about science and spirituality working in tandem in this film.

Manichitrathazhu - Prime Video

Any list of Indian horror films/ physiological thrillers would be incomplete without this Malayalam classic. The film, which has inspired a slew of remakes and their sequels including Chandrakmukhi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, boasts a superb storyline and an even better screenplay. It stars Shobana, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi.

Mahal - Prime Video

Considered to be Bollywood's first horror movie, Mahal features Ashok Kumar and Madhubala in the lead roles. As Hari Shankar, Ashok Kumar is a man trapped in an abandoned palace, where he “sees” a mysterious woman claiming to be his lover. The film also featured on the British Film Institute's list of 10 great romantic horror films. There is intrigue, horror, and the inimitable Madhubala - what more can a fan ask for?