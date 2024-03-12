Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Film Is At Rs 61 Crore And Counting

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: filmy_view)

After performing well on its opening day and during its first weekend, the box office figures for Shaitaan have seen a dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the film directed by Vikas Bahl minted ₹ 7 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the horror thriller movie has collected ₹ 61 crore at the domestic box office. A remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, Shaitaan narrates the story of a family held hostage by a man who uses supernatural powers. The movie features Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, Janki Bodiwala as Janvi, and Jyotika as Jyoti. People are loving the onscreen presence of R Madhavan, who played the role of the antagonist Vanraaj Kashyap in the movie.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening weekend box office report of Shaitaan. He wrote, “The audience has spoken loud and clear: #Shaitaan wins HEARTS, conquers BOXOFFICE… A ₹ 55 cr+ *opening weekend* for a supernatural-thriller is an eye-opener and case study for those who undermine this genre… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 55.13 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh added, “#Shaitaan has scored across the board: from metros to Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres, from plexes to single screens… Most importantly, the mass pockets have embraced the film… An indicator that #Shaitaan is sure to enjoy a successful innings. All eyes on the crucial Monday [Day 4] number.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shaitaan 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “If you aren't the gullible sort, the 132-minute Shaitaan will be very hard to stomach. What the venal Vanraj does is perfectly easy to understand, but why he does what he does isn't. The tone of the film fluctuates wildly but the performances are consistently trapped in a zone of mediocrity.”

He added, “Jyothika is the only one in the cast who is able to rise a bit above the sheer absurdity of the proceedings. The two male characters and the actors playing them don't stand a chance. The protagonist and the antagonist have a go at each other and drag the film into a claptrap that has no redeeming features.”

Shaitaan has been jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.