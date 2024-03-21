Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn And Madhavan's Film Has 111 Crore Reasons To Celebrate

A still from Shaitaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

The ticket sales of Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan recorded a decline on its second Wednesday. The horror mystery film, on day 13 amassed Rs 2.75 crore at the domestic box office, as per a report by Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Shaitaan, which is headlined by Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and Jyotika, stands at Rs 111.8 crore. The film, which hit the theatres on March 8, also features Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in key roles. The film is the Hindi remake of Gujarati film Vash, which released last year in February. Shaitaan is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

On Wednesday, Jyotika shared a thank you note for the makers of Shaitaan. The actress dropped a reel, featuring a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of herself with co-stars Ajay Devgn and Madhavan. The reel also features Jyotika's husband and south superstar Suriya posing with the Shaitaan team. Along with the video, Jyotika shared a note, in which she called Shaitaan “a journey”. The actress wrote, “Some films are just destinations! But Shaitaan was a journey…A journey of happiness, memories, creativity, talent and friends for a lifetime. Thank you, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios and Jio Studios for making me part of this fulfilling journey. Congrats to the whole team.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shaitaan 1.5 out of 5 stars and he wrote, “In a hackneyed good versus evil construct that is as contrived as it is convoluted, Shaitaan centres on a happy family of four that finds itself up against a diabolical modern-day sorcerer who works his black magic on a young girl and makes her do his satanic bidding. The devil is out to put the fear of God in you. But there is nothing more scary here than the fluffy film itself.”

“Swinging between the cacophonous and the batshit crazy, Shaitaan, remake of a recent Gujarati film, is targeted at lead actor Ajay Devgn's fan base, which loves to watch him play the tough guy who proves equal to any task, be it as an invisible police officer fighting lawbreakers or a father compelled to turn indomitable defender of a family threatened by a wicked world,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

It must be noted that both Vash and Shaitaan feature Janki Bodiwala in the same role.