Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's Film Is At Rs 106 Crore (And Counting)

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Vikas Bahl's film Shaitaan experienced a decline in ticket sales on its second Monday. On day 11, the supernatural thriller earned ₹3 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. This brings the total collection of the movie to ₹106.05 crore, as mentioned in the report. Shaitaan narrates the story of a family of four on a retreat who fall victim to a man practising black magic on one of them. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, R Madhavan as Vanraaj Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala as Jahnvi, and Jyothika as Jyoti. It has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X [formerly Twitter] regarding the second weekend box office collection of Shaitaan. He wrote, “Shaitaan establishes its supremacy in Weekend 2, posts excellent numbers on [second] Sat-Sun, emerges a mighty opponent to new releases… Should continue to lead on weekdays as well. [Week 2] Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 9.12 cr, Sun 10.17 cr. Total: ₹ 106.01 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Shaitaan, now in Week 2, is the second #AjayDevgn film to impact the #BO prospects of a new release [#Yodha]… In the recent past, #Bhediya had been impacted by #Drishyam2… #Bhediya, if you recall, had released exactly a week after #Drishyam2. #Shaitaan biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 81.60 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 24.41 cr Total: ₹ 106.01 cr #India biz.”

#Shaitaan establishes its supremacy in Weekend 2, posts excellent numbers on [second] Sat - Sun, emerges a mighty opponent to new releases… Should continue to lead on weekdays as well.



[Week 2] Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 9.12 cr, Sun 10.17 cr. Total: ₹ 106.01 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/x75tXG78nD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2024

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Shaitaan centres on a happy family of four that finds itself up against a diabolical modern-day sorcerer who works his black magic on a young girl and makes her do his satanic bidding. The devil is out to put the fear of God in you. But there is nothing more scary here than the fluffy film itself.”

He continued, “Swinging between the cacophonous and the batshit crazy, Shaitaan, remake of a recent Gujarati film, is targetted at lead actor Ajay Devgn's fan base, which loves to watch him play the tough guy who proves equal to any task, be it as an invisible police officer fighting lawbreakers or a father compelled to turn indomitable defender of a family threatened by a wicked world.”

Released on March 8, Shaitaan is the remake of 2023 hit Gujarati film Vash.