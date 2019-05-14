Shahid Kapoor Is 'Happy' After Kabir Singh Clash With Mental Hai Kya Was Averted

A poster of Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor is happy that his upcoming film Kabir Singh is getting a solo release after the makers of Mental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, rescheduled the release from June 21 to July 26. Speaking to the reporters at the launch of the film's trailer, Shahid Kapoor said: "We announced the release date of the film a year back and we are very clear that we are coming on this date. We are happy that we have a solo release," reports news agency IANS. Shahid, who co-starred with Kangana in Rangoon, added: "Now, of course, there was announcement that they (Ekta Kapoor) chose to shift the dates themselves. I wish them all the best. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are fantastic actors and we're happy that we have a solo release right now."

When Ekta Kapoor rescheduled the release date of Mental Hai Kya it clashed with Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan. After reports suggesting that the clash was intentional started trending, team Mental Hai Kya explained the decision to move the release date in a statement saying it was "purely for business prospects." After several statements and counter-statements, in which Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel was also involved, Hrithik Roshan tweeted that a new release date for Super 30 will be set.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, dropped on the Internet on Monday. It follows the story of the titular character, who is an exceptional surgeon, on a journey of self-destruction after he loses the love of his life.

The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani.

(With inputs from IANS)

