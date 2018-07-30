Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput. Just Like This, Forever (What A Beautiful Pic)

Mira Rajput shared this picture (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights "Find someone you can hug, kiss and kick," wrote Mira "This is so cute," a comment read Mira is pregnant with her second child

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput's latest picture is what you want to see today. In the heartwarming picture, which appears to be taken at Mira's baby shower, the couple share a warm hug. "Find someone you can hug, kiss and kick. And then don't ever let them go," read Mira's caption, for which she also added a kiss emoticon. (Mira, it's such a beautiful picture. Thanks for sharing). In just a few hours, their picture got over 1.5 lakh likes and the comments sections is flooded with lovely posts. "Literally, the cutest couple on earth. I'm crying" and "this is so cute" are the comments posted.

Here's the picture.

(We're not crying, you're crying).

Shahid and Mira are expecting their second child. Mira's baby shower was held some weekends ago at their Mumbai home. It was attended by family and close friends. Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter came with his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

See some of the baby shower pictures here.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor Turkish Fan (@pyarshasha) on Jul 26, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor Turkish Fan (@pyarshasha) on Jul 15, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor Turkish Fan (@pyarshasha) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

Shahid and Mira married in July 2015. Their first child, a daughter, whom they've named Misha, was born in August 2016. She'll turn two next month.

Mira's second pregnancy was announced by Shahid on Instagram with a picture of 'big sister' Misha.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

Last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Shahid's upcoming film is Batti Gul Meter Chalu. In the Shree Narayan Singh-directed film, Shahid co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is scheduled to release on September 21. He will soon start prepping for Arjun Reddy remake.