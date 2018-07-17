Ishaan Khatter On Brother Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha And Her 'Joyous Presence'

Ishaan Khatter and Misha photographed together (Image courtesy: ishaan95)

"Misha is just the most delightful joyous presence in all our lives," Ishaan Khatter told DNA, about his brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput's daughter. Misha, who will turn two this August, is an 'adventurous kid,' Ishaan added. The Dhadak star's Instagram account has quite a few pictures of Misha, Shahid and Mira and they are proof that he dotes on his niece completely. "Misha is just the most delightful joyous presence in all our lives. She is funny, extremely intelligent and an adventurous kid," he told DNA. Misha was born to actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in 2016, a year after they got married.



Asked if he meets Misha frequently, Ishaan said, "I do, but not often enough. I would say because of the nature of our work. They (Shahid and Mira) also get busy sometimes while travelling. But Misha is developing and growing in a beautiful manner."



On Sunday, Ishaan, along with his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor, attended Mira Rajput's baby shower. Shahid and Mira are expecting their second child. Of becoming a chachu again, Ishaan told DNA that's he 'very excited.'



A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanpage) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:17am PDT



Meanwhile, Ishaan and Janhvi are currently busy promoting their film Dhadak, which releases on July 20. Dhadak is Janhvi's debut film while this year, Ishaan starred in Indo-Iranian film Beyond The Clouds (his first). "I am fortunate to be offered variety in such a short span of time. I managed to make my debut with my favourite Majid Majidi, whereas Dhadak is giving me a huge mass exposure," he told news agency IANS.





is a remake of Marathi film. The Hindi version is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.