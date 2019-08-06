Shahid Kapoor And His 'Biker Boys' Ishaan Khatter And Kunal Kemmu Are Living Their Best Lives

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Highlights Shahid posted pictures from his motorcycle diaries on Instagram "Happy vibes. Boys with their toys," Shahid captioned his post Shahid's post received over 7 lakh likes on Instagram

Friendship Day might be over for the rest of the world but seems like it has just begun for Shahid Kapoor and his biker buddies or should we say "biker boys" (like Shahid aptly described in his caption). In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to Shahid Kapoor's motorcycle diaries along with his brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and other friends. The 38-year-old actor shared glimpses from the bike trip on his Instagram profile. "Happy vibes. Boys with their toys. Biker boys," Shahid captioned one of the pictures. The post received over 7 lakh likes within a few hours on Instagram.

Take a look at the picture shared by Shahid Kapoor here:

Meanwhile, Shahid shared several envy-inducing pictures on his Instagram stories, which were curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actor on Instagram. Here are the pictures:

Kunal Kemmu also gave us a sneak peek of the trip by posting pictures on his Instagram profile. On Sunday, the Kalank actor shared a picture of himself along with his "crew." This is the picture we are talking about:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, which is a remake of the popular Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office. As of now Shahid hasn't announced any upcoming project.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the 2018 Shashank Khaitan-directed drama Dhadak while Kunal Kemmu's last release was Kalank. He was also seen in the web-series Abhay.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.