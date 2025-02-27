Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Famjam With Usual Suspects Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter. See Pics

Shahid Kapoor had a fun-filled 44th birthday celebrations with wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan shared pictures from the intimate celebrations on his Instagram handle. In the first two pictures, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan can be seen having a blast in a swimming pool. Ishaan also shared a selfie video with Mira Rajput. Mira can be seen making goofy faces in the video.

Sharing the carousel post, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Brb famjam first." Take a look:

On Shahid's birthday (February 25), Mira Rajput shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever. In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you're the one. The magic is in you." Take a look:

Ishaan Khatter treated fans to childhood pictures of himself along with his big brother on his birthday. Ishaan captioned the pictures, "Not much has changed! Still stealing your clothes. Happy birthday to the supernova big bro." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor's last film was Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. The actor will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's action thriller. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release worldwide on December 5.