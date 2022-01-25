Shaheer Sheikh's Emotional Farewell To Father: 'Thank You For Choosing Me To Be Your Son'

Highlights Shaheer Sheikh's father died on January 20, 2021

Shaheer has now shared an emotional note as he remembered his father

"A part of you will always live on in me," wrote Shaheer

Losing a parent is one of the most difficult phases of anyone's life. On January 20, 2021, Shaheer Sheikh also lost his father due to COVID-19. And now, he has written an emotional note remembering his late father. Shaheer Sheikh shared photos of his father along with the note. Shaheer started the note by writing, "There is greatness in patience, kindness, and humility...There is happiness in giving to others...And there is peace in honesty...If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life. But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion, that I don't think there is any space for resentment."

"I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa," added Shaheer Sheikh.

Here's Shaheer Sheikh's note for his late father:

Shaheer Sheikh's father had contracted COVID-19 and was on a ventilator. He had urged his fans to pray for his father's speedy recovery. It was Aly Goni who had announced the news of Shaheer Sheikh's father's death.