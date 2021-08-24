Inside Shaheer Sheikh's Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor's Baby Shower. Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra Were On The Guest List

Ruchikaa Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh from the baby shower (courtesy shaheer___fan )

Shaheer Sheikh recently hosted a super fun baby shower for wife Ruchikaa Kapoor - the star couple, who got married last year, are expecting their first child together. Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby shower was a close-knit affair, which was attended by some of her closest friends, including the likes of Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra and Mushtaq Sheikh. Glimpses of Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby shower have been shared on Instagram and fan-clubs have made the photos go crazy viral. At her baby shower, Ruchikaa Kapoor was the cutest mom-to-be in a purple ensemble. Shaheer Sheikh also adorably joined Ruchikaa for a few loved up photos. Needless to say that Ruchikaa Kapoor was the center of attention at her baby shower while Krystle and Ridhi joined her for some fun time.

Here are some viral moments from Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby shower, hosted by Shaheer Sheikh:

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor appeared to reveal the pregnancy news with this photo shared in June, which revealed the mom-to-be's baby bump:

Ruchikaa Kapoor is the creative producer and executive vice president of Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Motion pictures. The couple, who got married in 2020, recently trended for giving a virtual tour of their Mumbai apartment. Here are some more glimpses of their Mumbai home:

In terms of work, Shaheer Sheikh has been roped in as the male lead for Pavitra Rishta 2 - the role was originally played by actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died last year. Shaheer Sheikh is known for starring in shows such as Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, among others.