Shah Rukh Khan's Twist To 'Beta' Line From Jawan, Dedicated To 'All Girls And Women'

It's been a month since Jawan released in theatres and the craze around the film refuses to die anytime soon. On Tuesday evening, a special event was organised at the Yash Raj Studio, Mumbai to celebrate the grand success of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan came, interacted with fans, received gifts from them and delivered his iconic dialogue with a twist. The famous baap-beta dialogue from Jawan is delivered by Vikram Rathore (Shah Rukh Khan) after he regains control on his memory and the villain Kalee (Vijay Sethupathi) is about to hit his son Azad in front of him in the film. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Bete ki taraf ankh uthane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you roll your eyes at the son, talk to the father first)." Shah Rukh Khan added, "This dialogue is for all girls and women." As soon as Shah Rukh uttered the dialogue, the audience applauded him.

After Jawan released, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a couple of AskSRK sessions where he responded to fans' messages as well as revealed what his near and dear ones liked and disliked about the movie. One fan asked Shah Rukh Khan what AbRam liked about the movie. The fan wrote on X, "Abram ne Jawan dhek ke kya kaha (What did Abram say after watching Jawan)?" To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Baap Baap hota hai.. (A father is always a father)!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy....he loved it in the climax."

Gauri Khan happens to be one of the producers of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. "I heard that Gauri is always brutally honest about your performances, so did she like Jawan and which character," a user asked SRK on X (earlier called Twitter). The actor replied, "She loved Vikram (Rathore) And the bald Azad. Didn't like the voice I had used so I redubbed it actually."

After a break of three years, Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang. Within a year, he has delivered two blockbusters - Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is slated to release in December. It marks the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.