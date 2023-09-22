What AbRam Said To Shah Rukh Khan After Watching Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: GauriKhan)

Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, took some time off his busy schedule and hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter). Needless to say, most of the questions were asked about Jawan. One fan asked Shah Rukh Khan what AbRam liked about the movie. The fan wrote, "Abram ne Jawan dhek ke kya kaha (What did Abram say after watching Jawan)?" To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Baap Baap hota hai.. (A father is always a father)!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy....he loved it in the climax."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawanhttps://t.co/q2L3plzaJn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja with AbRam by his side. AbRam looked bright as he chose a red kurta for the festive occasion while Shah Rukh Khan wore a white shirt. Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam and Pooja (Dadlani, manager) and her kid also posed for the shutterbugs. While making his way to the car, Shah Rukh Khan was surrounded by a sea of fans. Safeguarding AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen moving towards his car in the video. Before leaving the premise he waved to fans from his car.

Take a look at the video here:

A week back, Shah Rukh Khan revealed at the Jawan press meet how Suhana and Aryan motivated him to do a hit movie for AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan said at the press conference, "Haven't worked for many years. Generally, I take things positively. I was nervous. Getting back to the sets after three years was different. My elder son Aryan told me that 'we know when we were growing up what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits.' My daughter said, 'I know it but this little one knows you are a star but he has never seen or felt it in the air. So for the next five films, please work very hard. Make him feel it in the air. He'll love you, respect you."

Professionally, Shah Rukh Khan is having a bumper year. After a break of three years, he is back with a bang. After Pathaan, his latest offering Jawan is storming the box office with each passing day.