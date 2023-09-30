Shah Rukh Khan Felt A Personal Connect To The Jawan Song Aararaari Raaro

Shah Rukh Khan shared the video. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Days after Jawan released in theatres and shattered box office records, Shah Rukh Khan has been promoting the film. On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the release of full video song Aararaari Raaro (Hindi) on his Instagram. This is one of the soulful songs of the movie. The song was picturised on Deepika Padukone and an ensemble cast. Deepika plays Shah Rukh Khan's (Azad) mother in the movie. The song captures the moments of Azad's birth inside a jail to his growing up days. Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, "This song is a reminder that no matter what, a mother will always be there with you in some way or another to support and guide you..... I have experienced it personally in my life! Nothing is more powerful than our mother's love....#AararaariRaaro (Hindi), #AararaariRaaro (Tamil),#NallaaniCheekatilo (Telugu). Video Out Now! Book your tickets now to watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Gauri Khan, who is one of the co-producers of the movie, shared the song and wrote, "#AararaariRaaro Video Out Now!Book your tickets now to watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan announced the release of another full video song titled Faraatta from Jawan. It was Shah Rukh Khan's birthday gift to Atlee. Faraatta features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry made our hearts skip a beat. In his birthday message, the superstar mentioned that he has done "more than a few songs with Deepika Padukone" but there is nothing like "a love song done the Atlee way." Sharing the video of the song, SRK wrote, "Done more than a few songs with Deepika Padukone... but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday, my friend Atlee. Thank you for this Faraatta of a song... To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling."

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan already surpassed the collections of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, the two biggest hits of this year. After a gap of three years, Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang.Within a year, he has delivered two giant hits that are spinning the box office.