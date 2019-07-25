Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Dances His Way To The Top Of Trends With Mystery Friend

Aryan Khan's now viral picture with his friend. (Image courtesy: suhanakha2)

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan dancing with a female friend at what appears to be a discotheque topped the list of trends on Thursday. Fans clubs dedicated to Aryan's sister Suhana Khan shared a picture of Aryan, 21, who can be seen waltzing with an unknown young woman, who can be smiling away in the now viral pictures. Little is known about the personal life of Aryan Khan, who recently completed his studies abroad. Aryan recently voiced the character of Simba in the Hindi dub of Disney's live-action film The Lion King, which is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for Simba's father Mufasa in the same film.

Here are trending pictures of Aryan Khan and his mystery friend:

Earlier this month, Mumbai Mirror reported that Aryan Khan is dating a London-based blogger and that he even introduced his reported girlfriend to his mother Gauri Khan. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, Gauri approved of Aryan's girlfriend and said that she's a 'sweet girl.'

Recently, Aryan Khan took off for a vacation in Maldives with his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri and his siblings Suhana, 19, and AbRam, 6. Pictures from the family vacation were shared by both Shah Rukh and Gauri on social media and they were spectacular.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero and he hasn't signed another film yet. He is producing Netflix web-series Betaal.

