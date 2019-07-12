The 'Sweet' Reason Why Shah Rukh Khan Had To Dub Twice For The Lion King. Hint: Son Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa in the Hindi live action film

Highlights "We were listening to one of the scenes," said SRK "Experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like Aryan," he added "It was a sweet thing for a father to know," said Shah Rukh

Ever since Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a video presenting his son Aryan Khan as Simba from Disney's The Lion King, netizens can't stop talking about the similarity between their voices. Thanks to the similarity, SRK had to dub one scene more than once.

The all-star voice cast of the Hollywood film includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Its Hindi version has Shah Rukh voicing for Mufasa and Aryan for Simba.

"We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him (Aryan). They told me I'd have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case," SRK said.

"It was a sweet thing for a father to know, it was extremely special and heart-warming," he added.

The dubbing experience was a special one for the father-son duo.

"For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do," said the superstar.

"So, it's very heartening. When we did 'The Incredibles', Aryan was around nine years old. It was very sweet to hear his voice then, and (it is sweet to hear) even now. The time spent with him in my line of work is special. For me, it's a bonding time with Aryan," he added.

Young Lions don't tweet so on behalf of Simba #AryanKhan I want to thank u all for appreciating his effort. Also thx to @disneyfilmindia & the team at Sound & Vision ( Mona & Mayur gang) & doesn't his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2019

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. However, Scar --- Mufasa's brother and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock has tragedy and drama, and results in Simba's exile.

With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King opens on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.