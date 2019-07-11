Shah Rukh Khan's Simba: Aryan Khan Sounds Just Like Dad In The Lion King Clip And Twitter Has 'Goosebumps'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 11, 2019 11:49 IST

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 11, 2019 11:49 IST
Aryan Khan voices Simba in The Lion King Hindi (courtesy aryan)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. SRK dropped the Simba-special teaser saying: "Mera Simba"
  2. SRK voices the character Mufasa in the movie
  3. Aryan and SRK have worked together for 'The Incredibles'

"Main hoon Simba... Mufasa ka beta," Aryan Khan says in a freshly released teaser of the upcoming live action The Lion King Hindi. "Aryan Khan as Simba," reads the teaser and thank god for that otherwise bet you wouldn't be able to confirm that's Aryan and not his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, who voices Mufasa in the movie. Our thoughts are corroborated by netizens as well, who responded to Shah Rukh's tweet introducing his son as "Mera Simba," with thoughts such as these: "Shah Rukh, it's like you only dubbed for Simba". "I thought it was you! Your voices are exactly the same," wrote another astonished user while celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar added: "The apple didn't fall too far from the tree, Shah!" Aryan and Shah Rukh's uncanny similar voices are also giving Twitter "goosebumps."

But first, watch and enjoy Aryan Khan as Simba in the The Lion King here:

Karan Johar, one of Shah Rukh's closest friends in the industry, couldn't hold back his excitement and welcomed Aryan with open arms: "Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited! And without a bias he sounds amazing!"

Here are some of the early tweets.

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter is happy to have heard Aryan after long - he voiced the character Dash in the Hindi version of The Incredibles many years ago. Shah Rukh Khan was Mr Incredible.

Here's how Disney had introduced Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa:

The Hindi version of The Lion King has an impressive cast - Ashish Vidyarthi is Simba's villainous uncle Scar, Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra feature as Simba's friends meerkat Timon and the warthog Pumbaa while Asrani voices the hornbill named hornbill Zazu.

In the English version, actor James Earl Jones, who originally played Mufasa in Disney's 1994 movie, returns to voice Mufasa while Donald Glover is Simba. Beyonce voices the character of Nala - the love of Simba's life.

Fans can enjoy the live action version of The Lion King in cinemas on July 19.



