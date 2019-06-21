These Actors Are Scar, Timon, Pumbaa And Zazu In The Lion King Hindi Dub

Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan will dub the characters of Mufasa and Simba in Disney's The Lion King

Updated: June 21, 2019
Ashish, Shreyas, Sanjay, Asrani join voice cast of The Lion King. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh )


  1. The remaining voice cast for Disney's 'The Lion King' has been announced
  2. Ashish and Shreyas will dub the characters of Scar and Timon
  3. Sanjay Mishra and Asrani have also joined the voice cast of the film

Days after it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan would dub the characters of Mufasa and Simba in Disney's upcoming live action version of The Lion King, the remaining voice cast has been revealed. In a tweet on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh listed Ashish Vidyarthi as the villainous lion Scar, Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra as Simba's pals the meerkat Timon and the warthog Pumbaa, and veteran comedian Asrani as Zazu, a hornbill and advisor to the lion king - which is Mufasa when the story begins, Scar after he tricks Mufasa into his death, and finally Simba when he returns to claim his throne and challenge the pretender.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and John Oliver voice Scar, Timon, Pumbaa and Zazu respectively in the live action film. The cast is headed by Donald Glover as Simba; James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa from the original cast; Beyonce is cast as Simba's love interest Nala.

See Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

There was much ado, not all of it complimentary, earlier this week when Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan were revealed as Mufasa and Simba; the casting of the inexperienced Aryan in the lead role - he dubbed for the character of Dash in The Incredibles many years ago and SRK voiced Mr Incredible - caused some grumbling and complaints of nepotism.

Shah Rukh Khan declared himself thrilled to be working alongside his 'own Simba,' posting on his social media:

The original animated Lion King was a smash hit in 1994 and was later made into an equally successful stage musical. Apart from James Earl Jones, the impressive cast included Matthew Broderick as Simba, Jeremy Irons as Scar, Rowan Atkinson as Zazu, Nathan Lane as Pumbaa and Whoopi Goldberg as one of the hyenas.

