Shah Rukh Khan's ROFL Reply To Fan: 'Dunki Is Saaf Suthra Entertainment'

Shah Rukh Khan scooped some time out from his busy schedule and reacted to fans' renditions of his Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya on X (earlier known as Twitter). One of the fans posted a video of his son dancing to the Dunki track. "My son is enjoying Lutt Putt Gaya. Hope you like it," the fan wrote. Shah Rukh Khan, in response to his fan, wrote that it Dunki is a film meant for all age groups and he wishes that his fan watches it with his family. "He is so sweet! Please take him when you go for the film... Dunki is saaf suthra entertainment and emotion that can be enjoyed and felt by youngsters and elders alike...Lots of love," SRK wrote.

He is so sweet!! Please take him when u go for the film... #Dunki is saaf suthra entertainment and emotion that can be enjoyed and felt by youngsters and elders alike... lots of love!!! https://t.co/cSGxS8s1Cw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2023

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

During a fan event in Mumbai on SRK's birthday, the actor opened up about the project and said, "Dunki is a film that speaks volumes. It is meant to be more entertaining than Pathaan and Jawan, with a simplicity that captures the heart. While the drop 1 intentionally doesn't revealed much, we have Drop 2 and Drop 3 coming soon to introduce what I am doing in the film, as well as Taapsee's role." SRK added, "Of course, in Dunki I will bring dance, romance, and song to the screen. It's been years since I've had the opportunity to romance in a film, and the romance in Dunki is truly beautiful."