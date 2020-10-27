Shah Rukh Khan Was Asked If He Plans To Sell Mannat. His Reply

Shah Rukh Khan photographed at Mannat.

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan did an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter

He answered his fans' questions on Tuesday

"Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya?" asked a fan

Shah Rukh Khan, in a chatty mood on Tuesday, interacted with his fans on social media. The actor scooped out some time from his busy life and started an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, as a part of which he answered his fans' questions. The variety of questions ranged from his upcoming projects to personal life. However, SRK's answer to one particular question put him on the list of trends. A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan if he has plans to sell his house Mannat? "Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya?" asked the fan. Shah Rukh Khan gave an epic reply and he wrote: "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....Yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Mannat is never sold, it is asked for... If you remember this, you'll achieve something in life)."

Read SRK's tweet here:

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been asked a question related to his Mumbai residence. During one of 'ASK SRK' sessions earlier, a fan asked how much would a room in Mannat cost on rent? SRK gave a hilarious reply, referring to his career spanning three decades and wrote: "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega."

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

After answering over 10 questions on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan signed off saying, "Now time to go and be with the little one. Thank you for your time and questions. Like always sorry couldn't reply to all....Have a healthy life everyone. Love you. #AskSRK is over for now."

Now time to go and be with the little one. Thank u for your time and questions. Like always sorry couldn't reply to all....have a healthy life everyone. Love you. #AskSRK is over for now. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla. The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announced his association with the project as of now.