Shah Rukh Khan's Response To Fan Asking About Room Rent In Mannat. Mic Drop

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo (courtesy iamsrk)

Highlights Shah Rukh had a Q and A session with his fans

The superstar came up with many sharp answers

SRK also cracked us up with ROFL responses

Shah Rukh Khan sliced out some time from his busy schedule for an 'Ask me anything' session on Twitter on Wednesday evening and all kids of queries poured in. Shah Rukh, who said that "only 20 questions" because he had to go and "shave", cracked up the Internet with responses dipped in his signature sense of humour. However, the 54-year-old superstar's tone turned a little firm for certain users. One netizen asked about how much would a room in Mannat cost on rent and Shah Rukh's response was epic. "Sir, Mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye, kitne ka padega?" SRK was asked when referring to his career spanning three decades he said: "30 saal ki mehnat mein padega."

Mic drop.

Take a look at Shah Rukh's tweet here:

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan "when will Shubhman Gill" replace Dinesh Karthik as the captain of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders anytime soon. "As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend," he tweeted.

As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend. https://t.co/1SSCwWLS8E - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, this tweet about Sushmita Sen being Shah Rukh Khan's "chemistry teacher" deserves special mention. Who can forget Sushmita Sen's saree-clad chemistry teacher avatar in Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na?

Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasenhttps://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Here's what Shah Rukh said when asked about the "one life lesson" that he's learnt from his youngest son AbRam: "Whenever you are sad hungry or angry... cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game."

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and is yet to announce his next project. However, in the course of his Twitter chat yesterday, the actor said that he's "reserved" this decade "for the best movies of my life."