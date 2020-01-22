Shah Rukh Khan Says Sushmita Sen Is His Chemistry Teacher. Excerpts From ROFL Twitter Chat

Shah Rukh Khan's sense of humour... 'nuff said. The 54-year-old superstar sliced out time for an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter and came up with hilarious responses to some of the tweets. For example, when Riteish Deshmukh asked him about the most important life lesson he learnt from his youngest son AbRam, Shah Rukh said: "Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game." LOL. But our personal favourite is the one about his chemistry teacher. "Any advice for students of chemistry?" Shah Rukh was asked, when he said: "Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher Sushmita Sen." Who can forget Sushmita Sen's saree-clad chemistry teacher avatar in Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na? Her character was named Miss Chandni, who eventually fell in love with Ram (SRK), who was an undercover commando posing as a student.

Meanwhile, this is what Shah Rukh has to say for those who want to rent just a room in Mannat:

For a fan suffering from what appeared to be 'loveria' for Shah Rukh, the actor wrote: "If I was qualified I would have suggested a medicine...it sounds like symptoms for something for sure!"

Shah Rukh Khan also politely shut up a user enquiring about the captaincy of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh was asked what would he do had he not become a superstar when he tweeted: "I would do the very same things I do around the house. Being famous is not a job it's a by-product of the work you do sometimes."

Last seen in Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next projects, though in his Twitter chat he mentioned that he has "reserved" this decade "for the best movies of my life."

