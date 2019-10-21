Shah Rukh Khan Tries To Match Karan Johar's Style: 'Get Me My Heels'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights Karan Johar gifted a denim jacket to Shah Rukh Khan The actor posted a picture of himself wearing the jacket He thanked Karan Johar for the gift on social media

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to amaze us with his epic sense of humour. The 53-year-old actor, On Sunday, shared a photo of himself posing in a stylish distressed denim jacket gifted by his filmmaker friend Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a great bond with Karan Johar onscreen and offscreen, thanked his friend for the gift but at the same time, pulled his leg over his "fashionista sense of style." In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a denim jacket, which has a couple of multi-coloured breast pockets and the word "dust" written on it. Posting the picture on social media, Shah Rukh Khan hilariously captioned it: "Thanks again Karan Johar for 'The Dust of Gods' jacket. Will never be able to match your fashionista sense of style but trying... (Somebody get me my heels!)."

Replying to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet, Karan Johar re-tweeted his post and wrote: "Hahahahaha! Bhai!"

Shared on Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan's post garnered over 4 lakh likes on Twitter, Check it out:

Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! ) pic.twitter.com/XndrBrvk3j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's friendship dates back years. The duo first officially met on the sets of Duplicate, which was produced by Karan Johar's father Yash Johar. Since then, they have worked together in several hits such asKuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. A couple of days ago, Karan Johar even accompanied Shah Rukh Khan and his family on a recent trip to their Aliabug bungalow. The couple had also invited Manish Malhotra, Kajal Anand, Nitasha Nanda, Sussanne Khan, Abhishek Kapoor and Amritpal Singh Bindra for the trip.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam departing for Alibaug.

Gauri Khan at the Alibaug bungalow.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero. The actor took a break from films after Zero failed to perform well at the box office. He hasn't announced his next project yet but it has been reported that he has been approached for the Hindi remake of Kill Bill.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.