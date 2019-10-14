When Shah Rukh Khan Met His 'Heroes' Jean-Claude Van Damme And Jackie Chan. See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan attended the Joy Forum 2019 in Riyadh on Sunday He shared a picture from the event on his social media profile "I got to meet my heroes," wrote Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's latest Instagram entry demands everyone's attention as it features the actor and his "heroes" Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme in a single frame. The 53-year-old actor got the chance to meet action hero Jackie Chan and Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum 2019 in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The stars attended the opening ceremony of Joy Entertainment Industry Forum in Riyadh, hosted by Saudi Arabia's film industry. Later in the day, Shah Rukh Khan's excitement spilled onto Instagram as he shared a picture of himself, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme and captioned it: "Khan, Damme, Chan at the Joy Forum'19. The joy's all mine as I got to meet my heroes."

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan also received the 'Most Prominent International Celebrity' award last night at the forum. In one of the pictures shared by a fanpage dedicated to the actor, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme could be seen posing with Aquaman star Jason Momoa. The fanpage has also shared several videos and photos of the actors from the event. In one of the videos, the My Name Is Khan actor could be seen expressing gratitude towards the hosts of the forum for making it possible for him to meet his "heroes" and telling Jason Momoa that his 6-year-old son AbRam is a huge fan of Aquaman.

Here are the aforementioned pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan with Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jason Momoa.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. The actor, who recently produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, will soon announce his next film. It has been reported that he has been approached for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.