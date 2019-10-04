Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Anchoring Doordarshan Show In The 90s Is Now Viral

Shah Rukh Khan anchoring a Doordashan show. (Image courtesy: bollywooddirect)

Before Shah Rukh Khan became a reckon with in the film industry, he starred in several television shows. The actor who became a household name after featuring in Fauji also signed up for anchoring gigs when he was just starting his career. A clip from that era, in which Shah Rukh can be seen co-anchoring a New Year's Eve show on Doordarshan has taken over the internet. The clip was shared on Instagram page Bollywood Direct, which frequently shares throwback posts related to many Bollywood celebrities. In the now viral video, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in baggy trousers and shirt, introduces singer Kumar Sanu (who was in vogue in the Nineties) on stage by saying, "Kumar Sanu, wohi hai jo Kishore Kumar ke andaaz main gaatey hain?"

Watch the now viral video of Shah Rukh Khan, which is a one way ticket to the Nineties:

Shah Rukh Khan debuted in Bollywood with 1992 film Deewana and he went on to star in films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and King Uncle before Baazigarand Darr, which arguably cemented Shah Rukh's position in the film industry. In the Nineties, shah Rukh made blockbuster films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun and Pardes to name a few.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu sang iconic songs in many of Shah Rukh Khan's films including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yes Boss, Karan Arjun, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Deewana.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and he is expected to announce his next film soon.

