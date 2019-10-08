After Zero Failure, Shah Rukh Khan Hopes To Make This Kind Of Film

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. (Image courtesy: redchilliesent)

Shah Rukh Khan topped Twitter trends list with #AskSRK on Tuesday after he engaged in a Q&A session with his fans, during which he answered questions about his upcoming projects and his son AbRam with a punch of humour. The 53-year-old actor's last film Zero, which released in 2018, tanked at the box office and he hasn't announced his next project yet, which made his fans curious as to what he's planning do next on the films front. A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh, "What kind of a movie are you keen on making?" and SRK's ROFL reply was, "The hit kind? Hopefully!" Before Zero, Shah Rukh Khan had a string of flop films including Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan and Dilwale. Raees, which released in 2016, was the only film which redeemed him at the box office. So yes, making a 'hit film' certainly tops Shah Rukh's agenda.

The hit kind? Hopefully! https://t.co/25xWfHHZ5N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Shah Rukh was at absolutely hilarious when he replied to a Twitter user suggesting he burn a CD of Ra.One on Dussehra today. Shah Rukh said, "Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge!!" 2011 film Ra.One released to mixed reviews but it was commercially successful. Though the film's plot was panned by some film critics, the film earned praises for its special effects.

Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge!! https://t.co/KOUdo7h4zI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Also, Ra.One is Shah Rukh's five-year-old son AbRam's favourite. Just saying:

Because no #AskSRK session is complete with queries about AbRam, a curious Twitter user asked Shah Rukh when he will co-star in a film with his youngest kid. SRK replied, "As soon as I get his dates."

As soon as I get his dates... https://t.co/CgpHvm2yC2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Don't know about AbRam, but Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana is surely going to make her Bollywood debut soon. She has already featured on the cover of Vogue and in the accompanying interview she made it clear that her career path leads to Bollywood. Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan is also studying films abroad.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the new season of TED Talks India, will announce his next project soon.

