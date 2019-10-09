Shah Rukh Khan, Naam Toh Suna Hoga: This David Letterman Guest Definitely Needs No Introduction

Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman on My Next Guest.... (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared the promo of the much-awaited episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, in which he's interviewed by the eponymous talk show host. In the promo, David Letterman described Shah Rukh Khan as 'the most popular movie star in the world' and shared a BTS story saying that the studio audience went 'crazy' when Shah Rukh stepped on the stage. "Like, oh my goodness. Perhaps the biggest ovation we've had in the series," said David Letterman, who has also hosted former US president Barack Obama, actor George Clooney and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, among others. Shah Rukh Khan's interview with David Letterman will debut on Netflix on October 25.

Snippets of David Letterman's visit to Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai, from June this year, also featured in the promo video. David Letterman witnessed SRK's popularity first-hand as the 53-year-old actor waved to an unending sea of fans from the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow Mannat on Eid this year. On the show, Shah Rukh talks about his occasional meet-and-greet sessions with his fans.

In another segment, we can see Shah Rukh and David Letterman cook up a storm in the kitchen and when the latter tried to pull a prank on the Dil Se actor, he was caught red-handed. "The scripting was very good... the performance fell short," Shah Rukh told David Letterman.

Sharing the promo on social media, Shah Rukh wrote, "The most fun I've had being interviewed. Thank you so much for being so gracious and all happiness. You are a gentleman, sir." Here's the promo of My Next Guest...:

Speaking about appearing on David Letterman's show, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special - I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them," reported PTI.

Shah Rukh recently produced Bard Of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, which aired on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero (2018) and he's gearing up for the new season of TED Talks India.

